Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 28 September 2023 Dublin: 13°C
RollingNews.ie
# Your Say
Poll: Do you support rank-and-file gardaí going on strike?
Rank-and-file gardaí are to strike on 10 November.
5.7k
14
31 minutes ago

 RANK-AND-FILE gardaí have voted to strike on 10 November as their industrial relations dispute with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris deepens. 

The Journal has learned that they will enter a de facto work-to-rule by not agreeing to work overtime on Budget Day and 10 October and Halloween night 31 October – they will do the same on 3, 17, 24 October.

Gardaí at present work a four-on-four-off roster which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Drew Harris has said he will introduced a revised roster of six-days-on four days off in November regardless of opposition from the Garda Representative Association (GRA). 

The vote this week follows last week’s overwhelming no confidence vote in the Commissioner from the rank-and-file policing body – with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout backing the motion. 

In a statement yesterday, the GRA said: “Over the past two weeks we had hoped that the Commissioner would take stock of the feelings on the ground with frontline gardaí struggling with stress and low morale caused by uncertain working conditions and a poor working environment.

“We have tried to get the attention of the Commissioner and impress on him the many concerns affecting his own work force.

“However, what we have been met with is blind inaction and a dogged single minded approach to the Rosters situation which has strengthened our resolve and reiterates our lack of confidence in the Commissioner’s leadership.”

So, today we want to know… Do you support rank-and-file gardaí going on strike?


Poll Results:

Yes (357)
No (199)
I'm not sure  (44)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     