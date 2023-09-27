Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 27 September 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Drew Flu
Rank-and-file gardaí vote for November strike day and work-to-rule on Halloween and Budget Day
The vote was taken today at a Garda Representative Association (GRA) special delegate conference in Kilkenny.
6.7k
8
16 minutes ago

RANK AND FILE gardaí have voted to strike on 10 November as their industrial relations dispute with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris deepens. 

The vote was taken today at a Garda Representative Association (GRA) special delegate conference in Kilkenny.

The Journal has learned that they will enter a de facto work-to-rule by not agreeing to work overtime on Budget Day and 10 October and Halloween night 31 October – they will do the same on 3, 17, 24 October.

The gardaí have colloquially begun to call the action the “Drew Flu” – which is a reference to their 1998 withdrawal of labour known as the “Blue Flu, when gardaí called in sick in a dispute over pay and conditions.  

The GRA had held a meeting with Drew Harris yesterday but Ronan Slevin, the GRA General Secretary claimed that the Commissioner had “invited conflict” during the meetings.   

Gardaí at present work a four-on-four-off roster which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read Next
Related Reads
Garda group: Crisis talks meeting with Commissioner was 'waste of time'
Dublin Garda chief says 'better roster' will be found as councillors voice concerns
Garda Commissioner: GRA vote 'like a kick in the teeth' but says he will not resign

Commissioner Drew Harris has said he will introduced a revised roster of six-days-on four days off in November regardless of opposition from the GRA. 

This week’s meetings follow last week’s overwhelming no confidence vote in the Commissioner from the rank-and-file policing body – with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout backing the motion. 

This is a developing story and we will update as we more information.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     