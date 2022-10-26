Poll: Are you a dog person?

THIS WEEK IN our Voices column, expert dog behaviourist and trainer Suzi Walsh outlines what many dog owners probably already suspected: Our fluffy friends can and do attempt to communicate with humans.

Dogs continually attempt to engage with us, even though many of us have no idea that they are trying to communicate at all. Dogs have a limited ability to vocalise, so they use body language in order to convey their needs, wants or emotions to humans and other animals.

So today, we want to know: Are you a dog person?

