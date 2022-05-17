Poll: Should dogs be banned from Blue Flag beaches during peak times in summer?

DOGS AND HORSES will be restricted from accessing parts of Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches during specific time periods this summer.

Councillors voted to adopt the Kerry County Council Beach Bye Laws 2022 which limits access for dogs to Blue Flag areas of these beaches from 11am to 7pm from 1 June until 15 September.

This vote also established dedicated sand corridors to allow dog-walkers to access non-blue flag areas as long as a dog remains on a tight leash.

Fears had been expressed that Kerry beaches would lose their Blue Flag status if this bye law wasn’t introduced.

Advertisement

Today we’re asking: Should dogs be banned from Blue Flag beaches during peak times in summer?

