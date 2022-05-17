#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should dogs be banned from Blue Flag beaches during peak times in summer?

Dedicated areas for dogs on leads will be established.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 17 May 2022, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 7,901 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5766139
Image: EuroTunnel/Shutterstock
Image: EuroTunnel/Shutterstock

DOGS AND HORSES will be restricted from accessing parts of Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches during specific time periods this summer.

Councillors voted to adopt the Kerry County Council Beach Bye Laws 2022 which limits access for dogs to Blue Flag areas of these beaches from 11am to 7pm from 1 June until 15 September.

This vote also established dedicated sand corridors to allow dog-walkers to access non-blue flag areas as long as a dog remains on a tight leash.

Fears had been expressed that Kerry beaches would lose their Blue Flag status if this bye law wasn’t introduced.

Today we’re asking: Should dogs be banned from Blue Flag beaches during peak times in summer?


Poll Results:

Yes (944)
No (492)
I'm not sure (81)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie