Poll: Do you plan on attending a Trump protest this week?

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has arrived in Britain for a three-day state visit, and will also be making a brief visit to Ireland.

There will be tight security at Shannon Airport when he arrives, but Trump will also be greeted by protesters who will be encamped close to the airport from Wednesday.

There are also a number of other protests planned by local groups, including Shannonwatch, Extinction Rebellion Clare and Futureproof Clare at Shannon Airport. They will be supported by anti-war groups, with the main protest taking place at 6pm on Wednesday.

Today, we’re asking: Do you plan on attending a Trump protest this week?

