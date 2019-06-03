This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump arrives in Britain - and has already called Sadiq Khan a 'stone cold loser'

The US president had also made some controversial comments about Brexit ahead of his trip.

By Aoife Barry Monday 3 Jun 2019, 9:42 AM
1 hour ago 18,688 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666020

President Trump state visit to UK - Day One President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex, aboard Air Force One, for the start of his three day state visit to the UK. Source: Joe Giddens

DONALD TRUMP ARRIVED in Britain this morning for his three-day UK state visit, ahead of his Irish visit later this week. 

This is Trump’s first state visit to the UK, and will see him meet members of the Royal Family and Prime Minister Theresa May. He’s brought his adult children with him for the trip. 

He has already hit out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, tweeting this morning that he has done “a terrible job” and is a “stone cold loser”:

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

This is no doubt a reaction to Khan’s comments in an article for The Observer, where the mayor said that Trump gives comfort to the far right.

Trump is seen as a figurehead of this global far-right movement. Through his words and actions, he has given comfort to far-right political leaders, and it’s no coincidence that his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, has been touring the world, spreading hateful views and bolstering the far right wherever he goes.

Khan said that it is “un-British” to be rolling out the red carpet for Trump, “whose divisive behaviour flies in the face of the ideals America was founded upon – equality, liberty and religious freedom”.

Khan said that May should “issue a powerful rejection” of Trump “and the far-right agenda he embodies”.

In reply to the tweets, a spokesperson for Khan said that: “This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States.”

Sky News reports that the spokesperson said Sadiq was “representing the progressive values of London and our country” in his views.

There to meet Trump off the plane this morning was Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Trump and his wife Melania then got into a helicopter, which was to bring them to the US ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park. Later today, the pair will go to Buckingham palace for a private lunch with the Queen.

Before heading off for the UK, Trump commented on Brexit, saying that he ‘wouldn’t pay’ the bill to the EU if he was Theresa May. He told the Sunday Times that “if you don’t get the deal you want, if you don’t get a fair deal, then you walk away”. He also suggested, again, that the UK should sue the EU.

In addition, Trump suggested that a new trade deal with the US could be organised. 

The UK’s Labour Party is boycotting the visit by Trump, something which was criticised this morning by Jeremy Hunt. Hunt told Sky News this was “inappropriate”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie