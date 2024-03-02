Poll: Should there be mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals?

A PROPOSAL FROM the European Commission that would see mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals has been rejected by the European Parliament this week.

The proposal centred around some motorists having to undergo regular medical tests and refresher courses to renew their driving licence, which critics said would impact older drivers disportionately.

While the proposals did not mention age-related assessments, it did suggest a “more targeted assessment of medical fitness, taking into account advances in medical treatment for diseases such as diabetes”.

However, MEPs this week rejected such a proposal.

MEPs agreed with drivers assessing their own fitness to drive when a driving licence is being issued and renewed, letting EU countries decide if the self-assessment should be replaced by a medical examination with a minimum set of checks on drivers’ eyesight and cardiovascular conditions amongst others.

Last December, Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers confirmed that there were “no plans” to change the rules regarding medical assessments for the over 70s.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last year that he was more in favour of drivers being assessed on their cognitive and physical ability rather than age.

