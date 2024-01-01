Advertisement
Poll: Will you be having a ‘dry January’?

Non-alcoholic beer sales tripled in Ireland between 2017 and 2021.
5.6k
1 hour ago

IT’S THE START of a new year and for many that also means the start of a new year’s resolution.

For some, the new year will kick off with ‘Dry January’ – a plan to go alcohol-free for the rest of the month.

Indeed, Ireland has been embracing alcohol-free options in recent years, with non-alcoholic beer sales tripling here between 2017 and 2021.

So today, we want to know: Are you having a ‘dry January’?


Poll Results:

No (662)
Yes (423)
I don’t drink alcohol  (179)
Yes (and I’ll switch to alcohol-free alternatives) (89)




