Poll: Will you be having a ‘dry January’?

IT’S THE START of a new year and for many that also means the start of a new year’s resolution.
For some, the new year will kick off with ‘Dry January’ – a plan to go alcohol-free for the rest of the month.
Indeed, Ireland has been embracing alcohol-free options in recent years, with non-alcoholic beer sales tripling here between 2017 and 2021.
So today, we want to know: Are you having a ‘dry January’?
Poll Results:
No (662)
Yes (423)
I don’t drink alcohol (179)
Yes (and I’ll switch to alcohol-free alternatives) (89)
Advertisement
have your say