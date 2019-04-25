Poll: Do you use your Eircode?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS launched a new campaign encouraging property owners, farmers and businesses to mark their property with Eircodes in a bid to combat rural theft.

Eircode - a postcode system for identifying the location of every house and business in Ireland – was launched back in 2015.

Each Eircode is unique, which is helpful for emergency services, people making deliveries, and those looking to find their correct destination.

The codes, however, have been criticised in the past for having no logistical sense and for the €38 million spend on the system.

