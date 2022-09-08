Poll: Would you support exchequer funds being used for an energy price cap?

NEW UK PRIME Minister Liz Truss is expected to unveil a costly plan to freeze domestic fuel bills to help ease the burden of a soaring cost-of-living crisis.

But the price cap plan will be funded by increased borrowing and could top more than £100 billion (€115 billion), surpassing Britain’s Covid-era furlough jobs support scheme.

Here at home, Ministers are also looking at multi-billion euro budget day measures to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

So we want to know, given the potential cost of the UK energy freeze plan… Would you support exchequer funds being used for an energy price cap?



