Poll: Do you know who your MEPs are?

A new MEP seat will be added next year.
THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION today recommended that Ireland’s newest seat for the European Parliament elections should be in the Midlands-North-West constituency. 

Ireland currently has 13 MEP seats across three constituencies, and this will increase to 14 in June of next year, when the European elections are held.

MEPs form part of the 705-seat European parliament once elected, and perform a number of vital functions within the EU. Elections are held every five years.

The current makeup of the constituencies is: Dublin (four seats), Midlands-North-West (four seats), and South (five seats), with Midlands-North-West to get an extra seat.

But do you know who represents your constituency?

Today we’re asking, Do you know who your local MEPs are?


Poll Results:

I don't know any (615)
I know at least one (300)
I know at least three (253)
I know at least two (242)
I know them all (155)





