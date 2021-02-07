#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 7 February 2021
Poll: Are you getting more or less exercise since the latest restrictions were introduced?

The restrictions permit exercise within 5km of your home, but are you getting out for more walks or runs this time?

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 9:46 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

DURING THE CURRENT Level 5 lockdown measures in place in Ireland since late December, it is permitted to take exercise within 5km of your home. 

The weather hasn’t been too cooperative when it comes to getting out for a walk or run in recent weeks, but it’s still been possible to get out and about for a bit of exercise.

Furthermore, many people make resolutions aimed at exercising a bit more in the new year. On the other hand, the lack of opportunity to do many of the things we’d like to do means we may be doing other activities more – like baking, reading or watching Netflix.

So, today we’re asking you: Are you getting more or less exercise since the latest restrictions were introduced?


Poll Results:

Less (494)
More (318)
About the same as before (226)
Not sure (4)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

