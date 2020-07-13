FROM TODAY, FACE coverings are mandatory on public transport.
Masks or face coverings were already recommended on public transport, shopping centres or other places where social distancing may be difficult.
Cloth face coverings can be made at home and reused if they are washed regularly, but do you use a reusable one?
Poll: Do you use a reusable face covering?
