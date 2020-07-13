This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Poll: Do you use a reusable face covering?

You better have something if you’re getting on a bus or a train today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:31 AM
18 minutes ago
A person wearing a mask on a bus in Dublin today.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
A person wearing a mask on a bus in Dublin today.
A person wearing a mask on a bus in Dublin today.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

FROM TODAY, FACE coverings are mandatory on public transport.

Masks or face coverings were already recommended on public transport, shopping centres or other places where social distancing may be difficult.

Cloth face coverings can be made at home and reused if they are washed regularly, but do you use a reusable one?

Poll: Do you use a reusable face covering?


Poll Results:

Yes (192)
I have both (68)
No, I use disposable ones (56)
No I don't (40)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

