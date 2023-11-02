Advertisement

Poll: What’s your favourite Beatles song?
The Beatles will release their final track today at 2pm.
480
4
7 minutes ago

AT 2PM TODAY, the final Beatles song will be released.

It was produced with a little help from AI and includes the vocal of John Lennon.

Originally recorded as a demo more than 40 years ago, “Now And Then” will be released later today and a music video will debut tomorrow.

The Fab Four changed music forever but ahead of the release of their final track, we want to know: What is your favourite Beatles song?


Poll Results:

None of the above (Let us know in the comments) (23)
Hey Jude (23)
Let It Be (21)
A Day in the Life (19)
Yesterday (19)
 Eleanor Rigby (14)
I Want to Hold Your Hand (14)
Come Together (5)
Strawberry Fields (2)









Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
