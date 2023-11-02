Poll: What’s your favourite Beatles song?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AT 2PM TODAY, the final Beatles song will be released.
It was produced with a little help from AI and includes the vocal of John Lennon.
Originally recorded as a demo more than 40 years ago, “Now And Then” will be released later today and a music video will debut tomorrow.
The Fab Four changed music forever but ahead of the release of their final track, we want to know: What is your favourite Beatles song?
