Saturday 16 October 2021
Poll: Do you plan to get the flu vaccine this upcoming winter?

Flu vaccines usually reduce the risk of infection by 40-60%.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 11:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker

EARLIER THIS MONTH, the HSE launched its flu vaccination programme for this winter. 

At-risk groups including pregnant women and people aged over 65 are being urged to get a free flu vaccine to protect against serious illness from the virus.

People who wish to get a flu jab who are not in one of the recommended groups can arrange it privately but the service is not free of charge, as it is for those in the recommended groups.

Flu vaccines usually reduce the risk of infection by 40-60%. The inoculation starts to work within two weeks.

“We have all learned so much throughout the pandemic about how to prevent the spread of infections and it will be important that we remember these lessons during the upcoming flu season. Everyone should be aware that single most effective action you can undertake is to avail of a vaccine as early as possible,” Irish Pharmacy Union president Dermot Twomey said. 

So, today we want to know… Do you plan to get the flu vaccine this upcoming winter?


Yes (916)
No (390)
I'm not sure / no opinion (57)



