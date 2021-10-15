Poll: Should free contraception be extended to all ages over 25?

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly yesterday said he “he fully intends” to roll out the provision of free contraception to women beyond the 17-25 cohort announced in this week’s Budget.

It was announced this week that the contraceptive pill will be free of charge for women in that 17-25 age cohort, but individuals will have to continue to pay the €1.50 prescription charge.

The cost of fitting and removing long-term contraception such as implants will also be free. Two GP consultations per year regarding contraception will also be free of charge for women in that age group.

While it has been broadly welcomed by a number of groups, questions have also been asked about why the government did not roll out free contraception for all.

So, today we want to know… Should free contraception be extended to all ages over 25?

