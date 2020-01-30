This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should a free public transport system be introduced?

Solidarity-PBP made the pledge in their climate change manifesto yesterday.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 8:29 AM
45 minutes ago
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

ONE OF THE “radical” proposals put forward by Solidarity-People Before Profit in this general election campaign has been to introduce a free public transport system.

Yesterday, Dublin South Central TD Bríd Smith said that Ireland currently experienced poor public transport service because too many cars used the country’s roads.

“This is because there were massive cuts to our public transport system during the austerity years, most of which has not been reinstated,” she said.

“One of the radical policies we’re proposing is free and frequent public transport and that would actually help to alleviate the huge problem with our inequality, to reduce our emissions.”

However, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said last year such a measure would cost an extra €600 million a year and that the government had “no immediate plans” to look into making it a reality. He also said this figure does not count the extra cost associated for additional fleet, depots and drivers to meet the likely demand if fares were eliminated. 

So, today we’re asking you: Should a free public transport system be introduced?


Poll Results:

Yes (444)
No (395)
Not sure (37)



COMMENTS (47)

