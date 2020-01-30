Poll: Should a free public transport system be introduced?

ONE OF THE “radical” proposals put forward by Solidarity-People Before Profit in this general election campaign has been to introduce a free public transport system.

Yesterday, Dublin South Central TD Bríd Smith said that Ireland currently experienced poor public transport service because too many cars used the country’s roads.

“This is because there were massive cuts to our public transport system during the austerity years, most of which has not been reinstated,” she said.

“One of the radical policies we’re proposing is free and frequent public transport and that would actually help to alleviate the huge problem with our inequality, to reduce our emissions.”

However, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said last year such a measure would cost an extra €600 million a year and that the government had “no immediate plans” to look into making it a reality. He also said this figure does not count the extra cost associated for additional fleet, depots and drivers to meet the likely demand if fares were eliminated.

So, today we’re asking you: Should a free public transport system be introduced?

