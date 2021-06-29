Poll: Should only fully vaccinated people be allowed to dine indoors?

A FULL CABINET meeting is taking place this morning as the government looks set to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality until at least 19 July.

The Cabinet Covid Committee held discussions until around 1.20am this morning to consider NPHET’s analysis and to create a recommendation for this morning’s meeting.

NPHET is understood to have recommended that indoor dining could only resume for those that are vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid-19, a move that has been described as “very divisive” by some senior sources.

Government are now set to work through the detail of what has been advised, and determine whether what was recommended is even logistically workable.

