Tuesday 29 June 2021
Poll: Should only fully vaccinated people be allowed to dine indoors?

The government looks set to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality until at least 19 July.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 8:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A FULL CABINET meeting is taking place this morning as the government looks set to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality until at least 19 July.

The Cabinet Covid Committee held discussions until around 1.20am this morning to consider NPHET’s analysis and to create a recommendation for this morning’s meeting.

NPHET is understood to have recommended that indoor dining could only resume for those that are vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid-19, a move that has been described as “very divisive” by some senior sources.

Government are now set to work through the detail of what has been advised, and determine whether what was recommended is even logistically workable. 

So, today we want to know… Should only fully vaccinated people be allowed to dine indoors? 


Poll Results:

No, everyone should be allowed dine indoors (129)
Yes, only fully vaccinated people should be allowed dine indoors (110)
No, indoor dining should remain closed to everyone for now (47)
I'm not sure (14)




