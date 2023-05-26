Poll: Should keeping scores be part of under-12 GAA matches?

THE GAA HAS this week reminded clubs that there is to be no “competitive aspect” within its Go Games which are aimed at children under 12 years of age.

The idea is that everyone gets a “go” in every game and players are encouraged to have fun rather than there being an “over-emphasis on competitive outcomes”.

“No provision is made to publish scores” or to present trophies and all games played at under 12 level and below are Go Games.

Go Games can be organised on a “blitz” basis, which is a games event that involves two or more teams and is typically played at one venue.

However, these blitzes often take on a competitive element and as a result, the GAA this week warned that sanctions would be forthcoming for those who hold under 12s events with a “competitive aspect”.

So today we want to know: Should keeping scores be part of under-12 GAA matches?

