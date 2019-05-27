This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Is it now time for a general election?

There may be space for one this summer, so should we go for it?

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 May 2019, 8:43 AM
10 minutes ago 1,283 Views 4 Comments
A trip to the Áras for Leo? (Pic from 2017)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
NOW THAT ONE election day is finished (bar the counting), there is already talk about whether we should have another one.

The stated reason from Fianna Fáil for allowing Leo Varadkar’s government to continue is that it’s s in the best interests of the country while Brexit is still not sorted.

But now that we have somewhat of a pause while the Conservatives pick a new leader and with the Brexit deadline extended to 31 October, some have argued that there is a summer gap for an Irish general election. 

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan has said “there is space” for a general election but party leader Micheál Martin has said they will continue to support the confidence and supply agreement.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he “can’t rule out” an earlier than intended election. But what do you think?

Poll: Is it now time for a general election?


Poll Results:

Yes (115)
No (78)
Don't know (5)



