Poll: Is it now time for a general election?

A trip to the Áras for Leo? (Pic from 2017)

NOW THAT ONE election day is finished (bar the counting), there is already talk about whether we should have another one.

The stated reason from Fianna Fáil for allowing Leo Varadkar’s government to continue is that it’s s in the best interests of the country while Brexit is still not sorted.

But now that we have somewhat of a pause while the Conservatives pick a new leader and with the Brexit deadline extended to 31 October, some have argued that there is a summer gap for an Irish general election.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan has said “there is space” for a general election but party leader Micheál Martin has said they will continue to support the confidence and supply agreement.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he “can’t rule out” an earlier than intended election. But what do you think?

