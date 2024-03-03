Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?

The next general election must be held by March 2025 to elect the 34th Dáil.
30
5.0k
35 minutes ago

GREEN PARTY LEADER told RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday that his party is willing to work with “every party” to form a future government. 

The next general election must be held by March 2025 to elect the 34th Dáil. 

The last general election in January 2020 saw Sinn Féin finish with 37 seats, but Fianna Fáil (38 seats) and Fine Gael (35 seats) combined with the Green Party to form a coalition government in June 2020. 

Speaking to Patrick Kielty on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last night, Ryan said the Green Party works well with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. 

When asked if he would form a government with Sinn Féin if the current government doesn’t form a coalition following the next election, the Green Party leader confirmed he would. 

Elsewhere, a new poll from the Sunday Independent and Ireland Thinks has found that Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is now more popular than any of the main political party leaders in Ireland, including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. 

So today, we want to know: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?


Poll Results:

Sinn Féin (203)
Fine Gael (148)
Fianna Fáil (82)
Social Democrats (68)
Independent  (62)
I wouldn't vote (30)
Other (29)
Green Party (23)
Labour (22)
Aontú (18)
Solidarity-People Before Profit (11)
I can't vote (1)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
30
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     