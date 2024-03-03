Poll: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?

GREEN PARTY LEADER told RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday that his party is willing to work with “every party” to form a future government.

The next general election must be held by March 2025 to elect the 34th Dáil.

The last general election in January 2020 saw Sinn Féin finish with 37 seats, but Fianna Fáil (38 seats) and Fine Gael (35 seats) combined with the Green Party to form a coalition government in June 2020.

Speaking to Patrick Kielty on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last night, Ryan said the Green Party works well with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

When asked if he would form a government with Sinn Féin if the current government doesn’t form a coalition following the next election, the Green Party leader confirmed he would.

Elsewhere, a new poll from the Sunday Independent and Ireland Thinks has found that Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is now more popular than any of the main political party leaders in Ireland, including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

