Saturday 24 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Crowds watch the Arctic Monkeys performing at Glastonbury Festival.
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch any of this year's Glastonbury Festival?
Arctic Monkeys headlined the opening night, after cancelling a Marlay Park gig mid-week.
344
0
7 minutes ago

DESPITE HAVING TO cancel a Marlay Park gig on Wednesday, Arctic Monkeys kicked off this year’s Glastonbury Festival in style with their headline set last night. 

Foo Fighters also took to the Pyramid Stage last night also, with Guns N’ Roses and Lizzo performing the main stage later today. 

Elton John will close the festival tomorrow night. 

So today we want to know, are you planning on watching any of this year’s Glastonbury Festival?


Poll Results:

No (60)
Yes (41)
Maybe (12)
Don't know (2)




Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
