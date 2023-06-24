Poll: Will you watch any of this year's Glastonbury Festival?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DESPITE HAVING TO cancel a Marlay Park gig on Wednesday, Arctic Monkeys kicked off this year’s Glastonbury Festival in style with their headline set last night.
Foo Fighters also took to the Pyramid Stage last night also, with Guns N’ Roses and Lizzo performing the main stage later today.
Elton John will close the festival tomorrow night.
So today we want to know, are you planning on watching any of this year’s Glastonbury Festival?
