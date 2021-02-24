Poll: Has government communication on Covid-19 restrictions been clear in recent weeks?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS faced mounting criticism over its messaging around Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in the last few days.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn writes that the confusion about how the government plans to handle the next phase of the pandemic was not just about mixed messages, but also about plain old bad communication.

She breaks down the numerous bumps for government communications in recent days here.

Government themselves are not as convinced. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters last night that he didn’t think the government had a problem with communicating a clear plan, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this morning that if there have been any failures “we have to accept responsibility for that”.

Today we’re asking: Do you think government communication around Covid-19 restrictions has been clear in recent weeks?

