Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Poll: Has government communication on Covid-19 restrictions been clear in recent weeks?

Varadkar said that if there have been any failures “we have to accept responsibility for that”.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 11:12 AM
Image: Sam Boal
THE GOVERNMENT HAS faced mounting criticism over its messaging around Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in the last few days.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn writes that the confusion about how the government plans to handle the next phase of the pandemic was not just about mixed messages, but also about plain old bad communication.

She breaks down the numerous bumps for government communications in recent days here.   

Government themselves are not as convinced. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters last night that he didn’t think the government had a problem with communicating a clear plan, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this morning that if there have been any failures “we have to accept responsibility for that”.

Today we’re asking: Do you think government communication around Covid-19 restrictions has been clear in recent weeks?


Poll Results:

No (663)
Somewhat, could be better (111)
Yes (109)



About the author:

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (30)

