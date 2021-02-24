"It makes sense": Tánaiste defends government's 'differentiated approach’ to mandatory quarantine

TÁNASITE LEO VARADKAR has defended the government’s “differentiated approach” to mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers, saying that all countries shouldn’t be treated the same.

“There are places in the world where the virus either is at a very low level or there’s no community transmission,” he told Morning Ireland.

“Say in theory somebody wants to fly here from the Isle of Man or from Iceland, for example, why would you put them in 14 days hotel quarantine when there is no Covid in those places?

“We may find over the course of the summer and maybe next year that there are places where Covid is very low or successfully suppressed and we could then have a travel bubble with those places.”

Mandatory quarantine legislation, which will require travellers from areas where there is known to be high transmission of Covid-19 or variants to isolate in a hotel for 14 days, is to be introduced in the Dáil in the coming days.

Cabinet previously signed off on quarantine measures for arrivals from 20 countries and anyone without a negative PCR test last week. Brazil, the UAE, Austria and 17 countries in Africa are on the government’s Category 2 list, which requires passengers travelling from those countries to isolate at home for 14 days after arrival.

Opposition TDs have criticised the government’s move for not going far enough and say it should be extended to everyone arriving in the country.

Varadkar said the “differentiated approach” to mandatory hotel quarantine “makes sense” rather than a blanket ban.

When asked about the government’s communication strategy so far, Varadkar said if there have been any failures “we have to accept responsibility for that”.

“Yesterday was an opportunity for a re-set,” he said, and there is now “a clear plan for the next 10 weeks.

His comments come following the announcement of government’s ‘Living with Covid-19′ plan, which sets out the easing of restrictions over the next couple of months.

The plan sets different levels of restrictions that can be in place depending on the levels of Covid-19, as well as the level of vaccinations that have been rolled out. Current public health restrictions will remain in place until 5 April, when a further review will be carried out.

Varadkar said the government would like to see the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 halve over the next month, but that it is not a good idea to set “exact metrics”.

“A numbers guy like me would like to give them … but it’s more about the trends,” he said.

He said that the reopening of schools depended on the trends and that the Government won’t hesitate in deferring further school re-openings if next Monday’s return of some classes leads to a major rise in cases.

One of the things that I know our experts are concerned about though, aside from children is actually parents, and parents meeting up and congregating in their own schools too, and we’ll have to have a very clear message around that that this is your kids going back to school which is great but it’s not an opportunity to catch up with other parents, unfortunately.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall criticised the lack of targets in the governments’ roadmap.

“We’re continuing to say we’ll do this until April and we’ll see what we do after that. I think that’s the wrong approach – to work on the basis of target dates – we should be talking about target case numbers and then we also should be putting in place, I believe, concrete measures to drive down numbers. They’re staying stubbornly high at the moment, mainly because of the new variant.”

Shortall said it should not be “a matter of wait and see”.

“It should be a case of the government saying ‘these are the steps now that we’re all going to take in order to drive those down those numbers’, so we can be confident that the schools will open – and stay open.

She said there are “major areas” that were not addressed in the plan such as resourcing public health so that more intensive contact tracing can be done.

She said from traffic levels it appears that a lot of people have gone back to the workplace and employers should be “directed to ensure that wherever possible workers should work from home”.

I think there are also issues in relation to low paid workers, those in meat factors factories, for example, who are in high-risk situations, and some clusters developing there and I think better financial support needs to be provided to people in those circumstances so they don’t feel under pressure to go in to work and they have symptoms.

- With reporting from Michelle Hennessy