Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Coronavirus: 45 deaths and 575 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released in a statement by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 5:43 PM
11 minutes ago 14,860 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362886
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 575 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 45 people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died. 41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years, and the age range was 55-104 years.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,181, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 216,300*.

Of the cases notified today, 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8am today, 693 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 20 February, 350,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  •  219,899 people have received their first dose
  • 130,423 people have received their second dose

The cases were announced just before the Government is due to reveal its latest plan for Living with Covid-19, which is expected to prioritise the return to schools during March, and to keep other restrictions in place until April at the earliest. 

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has resulted in the denotification of one death and eight Covid cases.

