Coronavirus: 45 deaths and 575 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 575 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 45 people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died. 41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years, and the age range was 55-104 years.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,181, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 216,300*.

Of the cases notified today, 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8am today, 693 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 20 February, 350,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

219,899 people have received their first dose

130,423 people have received their second dose

The cases were announced just before the Government is due to reveal its latest plan for Living with Covid-19, which is expected to prioritise the return to schools during March, and to keep other restrictions in place until April at the earliest.

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has resulted in the denotification of one death and eight Covid cases.