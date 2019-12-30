Poll: Should the government bail out the FAI?

FAI president Donal Conway and Vice President Paul Cooke at the AGM press conference yesterday in Dublin.

THE CRISIS FACING the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) continues, with fears that it could lead to the liquidation of the organisation.

With debts of around €62 million, the FAI recently asked Sports Minister Shane Ross for a government bailout of €18 million as it seeks a refinancing package with their bank to secure their future.

Yesterday, Ross warned that neither liquidation nor examinership are viable options.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the government will not “bail out” the FAI.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking the taxpayer to bailout the FAI and take on their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too. We’re not going to do that,” he said.

If the government declines to intervene in the crisis, the future of the FAI remains unclear.

So, what do you think: Should the government intervene and bail out the FAI?

