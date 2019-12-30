This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the government bail out the FAI?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the government will not be bailing out the football organisation.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 30 Dec 2019, 9:40 AM
38 minutes ago 6,335 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949818
FAI president Donal Conway and Vice President Paul Cooke at the AGM press conference yesterday in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FAI president Donal Conway and Vice President Paul Cooke at the AGM press conference yesterday in Dublin.
FAI president Donal Conway and Vice President Paul Cooke at the AGM press conference yesterday in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CRISIS FACING the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) continues, with fears that it could lead to the liquidation of the organisation. 

With debts of around €62 million, the FAI recently asked Sports Minister Shane Ross for a government bailout of €18 million as it seeks a refinancing package with their bank to secure their future. 

Yesterday, Ross warned that neither liquidation nor examinership are viable options. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the government will not “bail out” the FAI. 

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking the taxpayer to bailout the FAI and take on their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too. We’re not going to do that,” he said. 

If the government declines to intervene in the crisis, the future of the FAI remains unclear.

So, what do you think: Should the government intervene and bail out the FAI?


Poll Results:

No (651)
Yes (79)
I don't know (30)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie