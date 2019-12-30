This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach: 'We won't ask the taxpayer to bail out the FAI'

Amid debts of around €62 million, the FAI recently asked government for a bailout of €18 million.

By Christina Finn Monday 30 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
46 minutes ago 2,903 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946923
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE TAXPAYER WON’T be asked to “bail out” the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says. 

Amid debts of around €62 million, the FAI recently asked Sports Minister Shane Ross for a government bailout of €18 million as they seek a refinancing package with their bank to secure their future. 

This was denied, with Ross citing a finding by the forensic KOSI audit that the FAI is not fit to handle public funds. 

The minister made it clear earlier this month that the government will not give the FAI any money at the moment, and Chair of the Oireachtas Sport Committee Fergus O’Dowd has said he believes a bailout from European football governing body Uefa is the FAI’s only way out of the present crisis. 

The government has said it won’t block the FAI from selling its stake in the Aviva Stadium, however, the Taoiseach would not say if the State will buy it. 

“This is something I am genuinely worried about at the moment,” said Varadkar. 

“The grass roots clubs, the League of Ireland clubs, the school boys and school girls all the rest of it, I want to make sure that continues as normal and also our national male and female sides,” he said, adding: 

“We want to make sure that we don’t see a situation whereby the association of football collapses in Ireland and if government has a role to play in ensuring that then government will play a role in ensuring that.”

However, the Taoiseach ruled out writing a blank cheque for the FAI:

We don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking the taxpayer to bailout the FAI and take on their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too. We’re not going to do that.

He said the government was “going to try work out with them a plan that allows us to protect soccer and protect football in Ireland but in a way that avoids the taxpayer being asked to provide a blank cheque to pay for the mistakes of the past.

Related Reads

12.12.19 Shane Ross says government will 'look at' proposal to split FAI
09.12.19 Shane Ross: 'We don't trust the FAI, we don't trust them with the money... it's a basket case'

“That wouldn’t be the right way to go.”

Varadkar said he is “very happy” with the way that both Minister Ross and junior minister Brendan Griffin have dealt with the matter to date. 

He said it is something the government is “going to be deeply engaged with because it is the most popular sport in the country and when the team is doing well in particular it unites the country and people of all backgrounds from all parts of the country”.

“We’re not going to allow football in Ireland to fail but we need to get it right because I don’t think the taxpayer would like us to take on the debts, liabilities and pension costs that aren’t theirs,” he concluded. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie