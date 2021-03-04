#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Will you watch the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah?

The interview is set to air in the US on Sunday and on UTV on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 7:58 AM
34 minutes ago 7,286 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5371568
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

AN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey is set to air in the US on Sunday and on UTV on Monday. 

The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.

In a clip of the interview released today, Meghan told Oprah that she could not be expected to stay silent if the royal family played a part in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry, adding that “a lot … has been lost already”.

The clip came as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims that Meghan bullied former royal staff.

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah?


Poll Results:

No, I've no interest whatsoever (288)
Yes, I'll watch the whole thing (172)
I'll probably watch part of it and read news coverage (116)
I'll glance at the headlines (104)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie