Poll: Will you watch the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah?

AN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey is set to air in the US on Sunday and on UTV on Monday.

The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.

In a clip of the interview released today, Meghan told Oprah that she could not be expected to stay silent if the royal family played a part in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry, adding that “a lot … has been lost already”.

The clip came as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims that Meghan bullied former royal staff.

