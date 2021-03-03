#Open journalism No news is bad news

Buckingham Palace to investigate allegations of bullying made against Meghan Markle

The Times newspaper has reported allegations made by former royal staff.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 7:13 PM
Image: PA
BUCKINGHAM PALACE IS to investigate allegations of bullying made against Meghan Markle by former royal staff.

The Times newspaper has reported allegations that during her time as a working royal, Meghan drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

Underlying Meghan’s actions, the paper claims, was the view of a number of sources that she wanted to be a “victim” so her “unbearable experience” would convince Harry they had to leave the UK – something her lawyers have denied.

The monarchy’s “men in grey suits” have been accused of being aware of the alleged actions of the duchess and of doing “absolutely nothing to protect people”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

