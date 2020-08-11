Poll: Have you been on or are you planning a staycation this year?

WITH INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL essentially off the cards for the rest of the year, it seems a lot of people have bought into the concept of a staycation at home here in Ireland.

Social media platforms are flooded with #staycation posts in what will hopefully boost businesses in domestic tourism following a devastating period for the sector.

But with a spike in new cases in recent days, a regional lockdown in the Midlands, and new measures this week including the mandatory wearing of face masks in all shops and commercial premises, fears are mounting that we could be entering a second wave.

So today we’re asking: Have you been on or are you planning a staycation this year?

