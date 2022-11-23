Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should a housing emergency be declared by the government?

Sinn Féin’s motion calling for a housing emergency to be declared was debated in the Dáil last night.

1 hour ago 9,232 Views 38 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

THERE WAS A heated debate in the Dáil last night over Sinn Féin’s motion calling for a housing emergency to be declared. 

The Sinn Féin motion aims to declare a ‘housing emergency’ as well as achieve support for the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin this Saturday, which is set to begin at Parnell Square at 1pm.

The party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said Sinn Féin is calling for a ban on rent increases, an end to no-fault evictions, and that 20,000 social and affordable homes a year should be built.

Responding to Sinn Féin’s motion, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that there was nothing more important than tackling the housing crisis “head on”, and claimed that his Housing for All plan represented a “fundamental step change”.

The motion is set to be voted on tonight. 

So, today we want to know… Should a housing emergency be declared by the government?


Poll Results:

Yes (1125)
No (371)
I'm not sure  (94)



