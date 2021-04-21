#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Poll: How many hours sleep do you usually get per night?

Research has claimed that less sleep in middle age could expose people to a heightened risk of dementia.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 9:35 AM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS there’s a higher risk of dementia in those sleeping six or fewer hours per night at the age of 50 or 60.

Researchers say their findings cannot establish cause and effect, but suggest a link exists between sleep duration and dementia risk.

There was also a 30% increased dementia risk in those with consistently short sleeping patterns from middle to older age (from 50 to 70 years), irrespective of cardiometabolic or mental health issues (known risk factors for dementia).

The study indicates that sleep may be important for brain health in midlife, and future research may be able to establish whether improving sleep habits may help prevent dementia.

Nearly 10,000,000 new cases of dementia are reported worldwide every year.

A common symptom is altered sleep, but researchers say there is growing evidence to suggest sleep patterns before dementia onset may contribute to the disease.

Today we’re asking: How many hours sleep do you usually get per night?


Poll Results:

5-7 hours.  (375)
7-8 hours. (339)
8 or more hours.  (129)
5 hours or less. (93)




Niall O'Connor
