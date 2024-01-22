Advertisement
There are some concerns that ATMs will be removed in towns after KBC and Ulster Bank have left the Irish market. Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: How often do you use cash?

Plans to ensure reasonable access to cash will be brought before government tomorrow.
34 minutes ago

NEW PLANS TO ensure “reasonable access” to cash at ATMs around the country will be brought before government tomorrow by finance minister Michael McGrath.

The Access to Cash Bill to Cabinet to ensure there is no further decline in the number of ATMs in towns and villages.

It has been reported that the plans come as banks such as Ulster Bank and KBC has since left the market and concerns are rising that such closures could result in the removal of most ATMs around the country.

So today, we’d like to know… How often do you use cash?


Poll Results:

Everyday (201)
Very rarely (191)
A few times per week (131)
Sometimes (119)
Never (18)





