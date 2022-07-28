Poll: How often do you eat fast food?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
YESTERDAY MCDONALD’S ANNOUNCED plans to increase the cost of a cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.
Cheeseburgers will rise in price from €1.50 to €1.70. McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow blamed rising inflation for the price hike.
Other items including breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees, McFlurrys, the Chicken Mayo and the McNuggets share box are also set to become more expensive.
This got us thinking about fast food, so today’s poll is asking: How often do you eat fast food?
Poll Results:
