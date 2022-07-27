Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Inflation once again: McDonald's hiking the price of a cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Cheeseburgers will go from €1.50 to €1.70.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 9,598 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827066
Image: Shutterstock/Vera Aksionava
Image: Shutterstock/Vera Aksionava

MCDONALD’S IS HIKING the prices of several of its menu items, including increasing the cost of a cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s Ireland confirmed to The Journal that selected products including breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees, McFlurrys, the Chicken Mayo, the McNuggets share box and some Go Large options are set to become more expensive.

Cheeseburgers will go from €1.50 to €1.70.

However, some prices will stay the same, such as McDonald’s wraps and salad range.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said in a statement: “Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.

“At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in Ireland in 1977, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change. But, today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.

“We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

The company told UK customers on Wednesday morning that it is lifting the price of a cheeseburger from 99p to £1.19.

It said that it is increasing the price of “menu items impacted most by inflation” by between 10p and 20p.

It is the latest hospitality business to warn over rampant cost increases, a week after the ONS reported that inflation hit a 40-year-high of 9.4% last month.

Economists have predicted it will rise to 11% before the end of the year.

With reporting from Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

