Poll: Do you think there should be a 'hybrid' Leaving Cert this year?

YESTERDAY, A SURVEY was released by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union that showed 68% of students want a ‘hybrid-model’ Leaving Cert used in 2022.

This would involve a similar set up to last year, with students being offered the choice between sitting the traditional exams, and having their grade assessed by their teachers and then ‘standardised’ by the Department of Education. If they choose to do both, the higher of the two grades will be their final grade.

Current Government plans for this year’s Leaving Cert are for a ‘traditional’ pre-pandemic State exam with “some modifications”.

So we’re asking: Do you think there should be a ‘hybrid’ Leaving Cert this year?

