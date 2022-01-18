#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 18 January 2022
Poll: Do you think there should be a 'hybrid' Leaving Cert this year?

Current plans will see a pre-pandemic Leaving Cert carried out this summer.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5657605
Image: Shutterstock/panitanphoto
Image: Shutterstock/panitanphoto

YESTERDAY, A SURVEY was released by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union that showed 68% of students want a ‘hybrid-model’ Leaving Cert used in 2022.

This would involve a similar set up to last year, with students being offered the choice between sitting the traditional exams, and having their grade assessed by their teachers and then ‘standardised’ by the Department of Education. If they choose to do both, the higher of the two grades will be their final grade.

Current Government plans for this year’s Leaving Cert are for a ‘traditional’ pre-pandemic State exam with “some modifications”. 

So we’re asking: Do you think there should be a ‘hybrid’ Leaving Cert this year?


Poll Results:

Yes (620)
No, they should hold exams only, as is planned (493)
I don't know  (55)
No, they should do Calculated Grades for all (40)




Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

