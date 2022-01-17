#Open journalism No news is bad news

Over two-thirds of students want hybrid Leaving Cert this year

OVER TWO-THIRDS of students want to see the hybrid-model Leaving Cert used for exams in 2022, according to a new survey by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU).

The survey, released this morning, shows that 68% of Leaving Cert students want a hybrid model for the state exams this year.

There were over 40,900 responses to the survey by the ISSU, with one in three Leaving Cert students responding to the survey.

Current plans will see a traditional pre-pandemic Leaving Cert carried out for 2022.

In 2021, a hybrid Leaving Cert was offered to students, with options to either sit written exams or to receive an accredited grade in each subject. Students had the option to sit the exam and take an accredited grade, with the higher result being given as their final grade.

In a statement, ISSU President, Emer Neville said: “It has been made abundantly clear that students would like to see a hybrid model implemented for the State Examinations 2022.”

“We are calling on the Department of Education to hear the voice of students, who are continuing their education in abnormal times. With the levels of disruptions, mental health pressures and classes missed, we are asking the minister to introduce a hybrid model for state examinations.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while the current plan is for the traditional Leaving Cert, the Government are not ruling out a hybrid option.

“We’re not ruling out the possibility of a hybrid option, as was done last year,” said Varadkar.

“I think the most important thing is that we give students certainty as soon as possible.

They want to know what the rules of the game are and I think it’s really important that we give absolute certainty to students you know, in the next couple of weeks so that they know what they can plan for.

Labour’s Education Spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that the Department of Education and Minister Norma Foley must accommodate students with a hybrid Leaving Cert.

“These students have experienced a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures and huge changes in how they are taught how they learn,” said Ó Ríordáin.

“The loss of in-person teaching in fifth year combined with the interruptions since September due to teachers not being available and the impact of substitutions has had an effect that cannot be ignored.”

