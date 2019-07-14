This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 July, 2019
Poll: Is Ireland ready for a no-deal Brexit?

The Irish government has put supports in place, but the latest figures show there’s been little uptake of its one-day workshops.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 10:05 AM
13 minutes ago 1,235 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723800
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Michelle Devane/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Michelle Devane/PA Images

LESS THAN 1% of the Irish businesses that trade with the UK have attended the government’s one-day Brexit workshops, and the opposition has called on the government to launch a national awareness campaign to increase the uptake

This week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that a no-deal Brexit is more likely than ever, which could bring about an increase in those who are unemployed by up to 55,000.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also said this week that the prospect of a disorderly Brexit is a “significant risk”, and previously warned the economy’s growth would drop significantly under no deal.

Tariffs between Ireland and the UK would increase significantly on some goods – agrifoods in particular will be hit with long delays travelling through the UK as well as high tariffs. The government has set up a Getting Brexit Ready site here, while Bord Bia’s Brexit Hub can be found here, with examples of the supports offered by your Local Enterprise Office here.

Again, we don’t yet know what form Brexit will take, and that will be strongly influenced by the next British prime minister. 

So, what do you think? Is Ireland ready for a no-deal Brexit?


Poll Results:

No (204)
Yes (35)
Not sure (20)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (8)

