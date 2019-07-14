Poll: Is Ireland ready for a no-deal Brexit?

LESS THAN 1% of the Irish businesses that trade with the UK have attended the government’s one-day Brexit workshops, and the opposition has called on the government to launch a national awareness campaign to increase the uptake.

This week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that a no-deal Brexit is more likely than ever, which could bring about an increase in those who are unemployed by up to 55,000.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also said this week that the prospect of a disorderly Brexit is a “significant risk”, and previously warned the economy’s growth would drop significantly under no deal.

Tariffs between Ireland and the UK would increase significantly on some goods – agrifoods in particular will be hit with long delays travelling through the UK as well as high tariffs. The government has set up a Getting Brexit Ready site here, while Bord Bia’s Brexit Hub can be found here, with examples of the supports offered by your Local Enterprise Office here.

Again, we don’t yet know what form Brexit will take, and that will be strongly influenced by the next British prime minister.

So, what do you think? Is Ireland ready for a no-deal Brexit?

