This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Of 90,000 Irish businesses that trade with the UK, just 531 have attended Brexit workshops

This week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the chances of a no-deal Brexit in October were “significant”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
32 minutes ago 321 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723276
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

OF ALL THE Irish businesses that traded with the UK in 2018, just 0.59% have attended the government’s one-day workshops.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy, the government said that Revenue had identified over 90,000 businesses which traded with the UK in 2018. But four months out from the latest Brexit deadline, just 531 businesses have taken part in the Brexit prep one-day workshops run in all counties by Local Enterprise Offices. 

“Open to businesses of all sizes,” Troy said, “these customs workshops educate businesses on the potential impacts and procedures they will need to adopt when trading with a third country outside the Single Market and Custom Unions.

“The workshops cover vitally important areas such as tariffs, export and import procedures.”

Troy called on Business Minister Heather Humphreys to immediately launch a national awareness campaign to increase the update in these workshops.

This week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that a no-deal Brexit is more likely than ever, which could bring about an increase in those who are unemployed by up to 55,000. Tariffs between Ireland and the UK would increase significantly on some goods – agrifoods in particular will be hit with long delays travelling through the UK as well as high tariffs. 

To learn more, here’s the government’s Getting Brexit Ready site here, Bord Bia’s Brexit Hub here, or an example of the supports offered by your Local Enterprise Office here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie