Of 90,000 Irish businesses that trade with the UK, just 531 have attended Brexit workshops

OF ALL THE Irish businesses that traded with the UK in 2018, just 0.59% have attended the government’s one-day workshops.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy, the government said that Revenue had identified over 90,000 businesses which traded with the UK in 2018. But four months out from the latest Brexit deadline, just 531 businesses have taken part in the Brexit prep one-day workshops run in all counties by Local Enterprise Offices.

“Open to businesses of all sizes,” Troy said, “these customs workshops educate businesses on the potential impacts and procedures they will need to adopt when trading with a third country outside the Single Market and Custom Unions.

“The workshops cover vitally important areas such as tariffs, export and import procedures.”

Troy called on Business Minister Heather Humphreys to immediately launch a national awareness campaign to increase the update in these workshops.

This week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that a no-deal Brexit is more likely than ever, which could bring about an increase in those who are unemployed by up to 55,000. Tariffs between Ireland and the UK would increase significantly on some goods – agrifoods in particular will be hit with long delays travelling through the UK as well as high tariffs.

To learn more, here’s the government’s Getting Brexit Ready site here, Bord Bia’s Brexit Hub here, or an example of the supports offered by your Local Enterprise Office here.