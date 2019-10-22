This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Poll: What is the best city in Ireland?

Lonely Planet has said tourists should head to Galway, but does that make it the best?

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:14 AM
14 minutes ago 1,920 Views 6 Comments
St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GALWAY HAS BEEN named as the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet

The publisher praises the western city for being “brilliantly bohemian” and arguably Ireland’s “most engaging city”. But are they right or is that just tourism-speak?

Ireland has a number of other cities who may also lay claim to being the best.

Cities are classified differently in Northern Ireland and as a result there are five, but for the purposes of this poll we’ve included two of them. 

So, just for fun please, what’s your favourite?

Poll: What is the best city in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Galway (79)
Dublin (58)
Cork (50)
Kilkenny (18)
Limerick (14)
Waterford (12)
Belfast (10)
Derry (10)
I really couldn't choose (9)









