GALWAY HAS BEEN named as the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet.

The publisher praises the western city for being “brilliantly bohemian” and arguably Ireland’s “most engaging city”. But are they right or is that just tourism-speak?

Ireland has a number of other cities who may also lay claim to being the best.

Cities are classified differently in Northern Ireland and as a result there are five, but for the purposes of this poll we’ve included two of them.

So, just for fun please, what’s your favourite?

Poll: What is the best city in Ireland?

