Alamy Stock Photo Christmas Nights at the Applemarket, Waterford, 2019.
Poll: What is Ireland's most Christmassy city?

WATERFORD IS TO be named the “European City of Christmas” at an awards ceremony next month.

The southeastern city has been chosen for being “an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics”. It hosts an annual festival, Winterval, at this time of year.

So today we’re asking you, what is Ireland’s most Christmassy city? 


Poll Results:

Galway  (204)
Cork (163)
Dublin (144)
Waterford  (127)
Belfast (106)
Kilkenny  (54)
Derry (49)
Armagh (48)
Bangor (43)
Limerick  (30)
Newry (9)
Lisburn (3)












David MacRedmond
