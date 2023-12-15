Poll: What is Ireland's most Christmassy city?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WATERFORD IS TO be named the “European City of Christmas” at an awards ceremony next month.
The southeastern city has been chosen for being “an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics”. It hosts an annual festival, Winterval, at this time of year.
So today we’re asking you, what is Ireland’s most Christmassy city?
