Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show tonight?

TONIGHT MARKS ONE of the most popular nights of the Irish TV year, when the Late Late Toy Show returns to television screens across the country.
There was no audience last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but something of a normal service will resume tonight when Ryan Tubridy and co broadcast from RTÉ studios in Dublin.
For the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?
Poll Results:
