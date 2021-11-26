#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show tonight?

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated nights of the Irish TV year.

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 9:59 AM
18 minutes ago 3,756 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612713
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

TONIGHT MARKS ONE of the most popular nights of the Irish TV year, when the Late Late Toy Show returns to television screens across the country.

There was no audience last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but something of a normal service will resume tonight when Ryan Tubridy and co broadcast from RTÉ studios in Dublin.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?


Poll Results:

Yes (152)
No (149)
I'll record it/watch it on repeat (34)
I'm not sure (22)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie