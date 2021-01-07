Poll: Do you agree with having Leaving Cert students back in school three days a week?

YESTERDAY, THE GOVERNMENT announced that schools would close until at least the end of January, as part of measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in this latest surge.

There are two exceptions to this closure: one is to allow Leaving Cert students to attend the school building three days a week, and the other is that special education should remain open.

The Government has argued that schools are safe, and that 75% of schools have not needed to be referred to public health teams. Education Minister Norma Foley said that closing the schools was “a gesture” to help limit the spread of Covid-19 in other settings.

So we’re asking: do you agree with having Leaving Cert students back in school three days a week during Level 5 restrictions?

