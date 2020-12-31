#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Poll: Do you agree with the government's decision to return to Level 5 restrictions for a month?

The new restrictions were announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 8:41 AM
34 minutes ago 14,828 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313505
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Image: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Image: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY announced that the country is to re-enter Level 5 restrictions for a month, until 31 January. 

Under the fresh guidelines, household visits will no longer be allowed, while non-essential retail and gyms will be forced to close and a 5km travel limit will be in place. 

Under the new restrictions, visitors to homes or gardens are not allowed, up to six people are allowed to attend weddings while 10 mourners can attend funerals. 

Health officials yesterday confirmed another 13 deaths and 1,718 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

So, today we want to know: Do you agree with the government’s decision to return to Level 5 restrictions for a month?


Poll Results:

Yes (536)
No (115)
I'm not sure / no opinion (31)



Hayley Halpin
