Saturday 8 August, 2020
Poll: Do you support localised restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic?

New restrictions are now in place in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 9:11 AM
People wearing facemasks in Athy
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
People wearing facemasks in Athy
People wearing facemasks in Athy
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TODAY IS THE first day of fresh restrictions for the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

The government made the move following an increase of Covid-19 cases in these counties in recent weeks.

Local TDs have said there’s a high degree of dissatisfaction over the move. Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy questioned the reasoning behind the county lockdown, stating that the spike in cases is primarily focused on either food processing plants and Direct Provision centres in the counties. 

She said there is a lot of anger among the general public due to the problems in those sectors “not being dealt with”. 

In a series of tweets explaining the rationale behind the decision, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it would not be enough to just isolate the factories as the people working in them live right across the community.

“The goal is to suppress transmission in the community, which needs everyone to limit their interactions for two weeks,” he said.

And, last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government would continue to take swift action to try limit the spread of Covid-19 in future because “we cannot afford to wait and see”.

He said such actions may need to be taken to ensure the re-opening of schools and allowing businesses that have re-opened to remain open.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you support localised restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic?


Poll Results:

Yes (563)
No (114)
Not sure (26)



