Poll: Should new laws be enacted to prevent paramilitary-style marches?

A PARADE BY “revolutionary republican party” Saoradh on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Saturday was criticised by a number of government ministers yesterday.

The group had defended the actions of those responsible for the killing of Lyra McKee in Derry and marched in military fatigues in Dublin less than two days after her death.

Saoradh’s march was part of its Easter Rising commemorations and it did not require a permit because the attendance was less than 5,000 people.

There have however been calls from some politicians for greater regulation of such assemblies, with justice minister saying people were “sickened” by the presence of “paramilitary uniforms”

