This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should new laws be enacted to prevent paramilitary-style marches?

A march by Saoradh on Saturday has prompted outrage from politicians and members of the public.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Apr 2019, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 10,921 Views 77 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602249
A marcher in Saturday's parade.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A marcher in Saturday's parade.
A marcher in Saturday's parade.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A PARADE BY “revolutionary republican party” Saoradh on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Saturday was criticised by a number of government ministers yesterday.

The group had defended the actions of those responsible for the killing of Lyra McKee in Derry and marched in military fatigues in Dublin less than two days after her death.

Saoradh’s march was part of its Easter Rising commemorations and it did not require a permit because the attendance was less than 5,000 people.

There have however been calls from some politicians for greater regulation of such assemblies, with justice minister saying people were “sickened” by the presence of “paramilitary uniforms”

Poll: Should new laws be enacted to prevent paramilitary-style marches?


Poll Results:

Yes (848)
No (318)
Don't know (38)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie