This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CCTV footage shows Lyra McKee and suspected gunman in moments leading up to her killing

The 29 year-old was shot dead in Derry on Thursday night.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 7:32 AM
34 minutes ago 5,095 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600503
CCTV footage showing Lyra McKee in the crowd on Thursday night
Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland
CCTV footage showing Lyra McKee in the crowd on Thursday night
CCTV footage showing Lyra McKee in the crowd on Thursday night
Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has released CCTV images of the moments leading up to the shooting of Lyra McKee in Derry.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in the city during rioting on Thursday night. 

The PSNI has since launched a murder inquiry, and the senior detective leading the investigation has called on the community in Creggan to help police identify the suspect.

“Lyra’s death is senseless and appalling beyond belief,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

“It represents the tragic loss of promise and the loss of potential, however it should not be the loss of hope.

“We know that the people of Creggan do not support what happened and they stand with us today in outrage and disgust at the mayhem that took place on their streets last night.”

Screenshot 2019-04-19 at 17.39.53 A still of a suspected gunman involved in the killing Source: Police Service of Northern Ireland

PSNI have issued CCTV from the incident which shows Lyra in a crowd, the suspected gunman at a street corner, and an individual picking something up at the same corner.

“We are releasing this to encourage anyone with information to make contact with us,” Murphy said.

“We have already received a large number of calls and information from the public and I would like to thank them for their support and for their willingness to come forward and to try to help us take a killer off the streets.”

Following an appeal by police for members of the public not to share any footage of the moments leading up to the shooting on social media yesterday, Murphy urged the public to share this footage with police instead.

“People saw the gunman and people saw those who goaded young people out onto the streets; people know who they are,” he said.

“The answers to what happened last night lie within the community. I am asking people to do the right thing for Lyra McKee, for her family and for the city of Derry and help us stop this madness.”

Police believe members of a dissident republican group were behind the murder.

A number of vigils took place across the island of Ireland in memory of the 29-year-old yesterday, with more events expected to take place later today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie