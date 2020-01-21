This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Mary Lou be allowed partake in RTÉ and Virgin Media's party leader debates?

Sinn Féin has complained about the party’s exclusion from two debates.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 17,409 Views 86 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973422
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

CONTROVERSY HAS BUILT over the exclusion of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s exclusion from two televised leaders’ debates ahead of this year’s general election.

Yesterday it emerged that Sinn Féin is seeking legal advice over McDonald’s exclusion from RTÉ’s leaders’ debate on 4 February, while the party also wrote to Virgin Media to object to a head-to-head debate between the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders this week.

Virgin Media Television argued that coverage is in accordance with BAI guidelines, and was allocated on the basis of party performance in the 2016 general election and the local elections in 2019.

RTÉ also told the Irish Times that the decision was made to host a head-to-head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin on the basis of the 2016 election and other elections since, as well as “other factors”.

The broadcaster also said other party leaders would face off during a debate on Claire Byrne Live on 27 January.

However, Sinn Féin’s performance in two opinion polls – the most recent of which put the party just two points behind Fine Gael – has led to calls for McDonald to be included.

But what do you think? Should RTÉ and Virgin Media include Mary Lou McDonald in their leaders’ debates?


Poll Results:

Yes (1076)
No (262)
I don't know/No opinion (26)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (86)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie