#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you socialised with other people yet?

New polling shows that 32% of people are feeling nervous about meeting people indoors again.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 7,734 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5469319
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

ALMOST ONE-THIRD of the nation is feeling nervous about being able to meet up with people indoors as Covid-19 restrictions ease, according to new polling Red C on behalf of The Journal.

It is anticipated that bars and restaurants will be permitted to reopen for indoor services from 5 July, and that a maximum of 50 people will be permitted to attend organised indoor events at the majority of venues.

A maximum of 100 people will also be able to attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place.

In the meantime, current Covid-19 guidelines outline that up to six people are able to meet indoors or outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres.

So today we’re asking: Have you socialised with other people yet?


Poll Results:

Yes, occasionally (575)
Yes, regularly (407)
Not yet (394)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie