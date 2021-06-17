Poll: Have you socialised with other people yet?

ALMOST ONE-THIRD of the nation is feeling nervous about being able to meet up with people indoors as Covid-19 restrictions ease, according to new polling Red C on behalf of The Journal.

It is anticipated that bars and restaurants will be permitted to reopen for indoor services from 5 July, and that a maximum of 50 people will be permitted to attend organised indoor events at the majority of venues.

A maximum of 100 people will also be able to attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place.

In the meantime, current Covid-19 guidelines outline that up to six people are able to meet indoors or outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres.

So today we’re asking: Have you socialised with other people yet?

