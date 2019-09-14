This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael support nearly tied in new poll

Fianna Fáil has benefited from a jump in support.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
12 minutes ago 438 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4809986
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A RISE IN support for Fianna Fáil has left it nearly neck-and-neck with Fine Gael, according to a new poll by Red C. 

The poll, commissioned by the Sunday Business Post, shows that Fianna Fáil’s support has increased by four percentage points to 28%, with Fine Gael’s support up a single percentage point – putting it at 29%. 

The poll comes days after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he would like an election in May 2020. 

“I think May 2020 is the right moment. It will allow to us to complete a full parliamentary session in the new year, discharge our Government duties around St Patrick’s Day and the March European Council and have a new Government in place well in advance of the next summer recess,” he told the Fine Gael think-in this week. 

The figures will offer hope to Fianna Fáil that it can decrease the margin between Fine Gael ahead of an election next year. The party has continued to support Fine Gael in a confidence-and-supply arrangement until Brexit is completed. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie in Cork this week, Micheál Martin said he wasn’t contemplating a “grand coalition” with Fine Gael. 

“I don’t think the public want a grand coalition. And we don’t get a sense that the people would vote for a grand coalition, so we’re not entertaining that idea,” he said.

Following a disappointing European parliament election, the poll put support for Sinn Féin at 12%, a drop of one percentage point. 

In contrast, support for the Green Party – which experienced a surge of support across the country during the local and European elections – remained at 7%. 

Support for Labour increased by one percentage point, putting it at 6%, while the poll put both the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit at 1%. 

The Independent Alliance can take some good news for the poll ahead of Budget 2020, with support increasing by a single percentage point to 3%. 

Support for Renua and Peader Toibín’s Aontu dropped to zero. 

The telephone poll of 1,000 adults aged 18 and over was taken between 5 and 12 September. 

